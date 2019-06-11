Banbury addiction clinic passes new inspection rating system with flying colours

A Banbury addiction and rehabilitation centre has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) a little over twelve months after opening.

The recent inspection of Banbury Lodge, just off the Oxford Road, by the CQC was conducted under their newly implemented rating system and concluded that the alcohol and drug detox clinic was 'Good' across all five of its core inspection criteria.

Banbury Lodge staff celebrate their Good CQC rating

A rating of Good by the CQC means that the service is performing well and meeting their expectations.

In summing up, the CQC inspection report states: "The provider placed a significant emphasis on staff training and professional development” and that “clients spoke very highly about their experiences of the service, their therapeutic relationships with staff and the impact the service had on their lives.”

Connor Stagg, resident manager of Banbury Lodge, said: “We’re thrilled with the recent CQC rating which followed their inspection at the start of this year. It highlights the fantastic work that we have and will continue to do to help those suffering with addiction.”

The 23-room facility was the seventh such purpose-built centre opened by UK Addiction Treatment Centres, or UKAT for short, in the UK and opened in March of last year.

In addition to alcohol and drug related addictions Banbury Lodge also offers programmes to overcome eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.