Baby loss will be marked by Banbury landmarks lit up in pink and blue

Banbury landmarks the town hall, Banbury Cross and the Fine Lady statue will turn pink and blue to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week tomorrow (Wednesday).

Baby Loss Awareness Week is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and their friends, to commemorate babies’ lives.

It is also to raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss, to drive for improvements in care and support for those affected and to save babies’ lives in the future.

Karen Hancox, in remembrance of her daughter Kayleigh - who would be turning 18 next month – spoke on behalf of bereaved families.

Karen Hancox at her daughter Kayleigh's special place with a plaque at Banbury Crematorium

She said: “I hope these pink and blue illuminations will spark conversations about baby loss and give local bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their precious babies.

"We hope it will help them feel a little less isolated while coping with their devastating and tragic loss, no matter how much time has passed.

"We are very grateful to Banbury Town Council who have supported the campaign by illuminating the Banbury Cross, the Fine Lady Statue and Banbury Town Hall on October 15 to end this special week, to tie in with the global Wave of Light on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, when everyone around the world is invited to light a candle at 7pm in remembrance of all babies gone too soon."

Baby Loss Awareness Week helps to unite the pregnancy and baby loss community. Those involved come together and speak out across the week to increase understanding of the impact of loss and remember all babies.

The week also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss; the importance that bereavement support plays in the ongoing bereavement journey, and of the vital work that is needed to improve pregnancy outcomes and to save babies’ lives. “Few experiences can compare to the trauma and pain of pregnancy and baby loss,” said Karen. “During Baby Loss Awareness Week, we will acknowledge that finding ways to nurture your mental and physical wellbeing is a vital part of anyone’s bereavement journey.”

Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity) and Chair of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is an important time to let anyone touched by pregnancy or baby loss know that there is a community that understands and is here for you, whatever you need, be it guidance, shared stories or simply a listening ear to help and offer comfort.

“It’s also a vital moment to let everyone know, including those who have not been personally affected, that it’s OK to talk about pregnancy and baby loss. By learning about the issues and having compassionate conversations with each other we can all help break the silence and help build a society where everyone knows how to find support for themselves or to reach out to someone they know, a family member, friend, or work colleague.” All of the buildings and landmarks turning pink and blue for #BLAW in 2025 will be featured on an interactive map on the Baby Loss Awareness Week website.

Anyone can share their photos of Banbury lit up in pink and blue on social media and include the hashtag #BLAW to reach as many people as possible.