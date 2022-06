The device, that sends an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat, has been fixed to the wall of the village hall, next to the church.

It has been funded by the parish council and was installed by villager John Ellison, assisted by parish councillor Nigel Davies.

The machine can help restart the heart of people who suffer cardiac arrest. Instructions for the Milcombe defibrillator are on the cupboard that holds the equipment.