A nursing care service based in Banbury has been given a 'good' rating across the board in its first CQC inspection

Prestige Nursing has been given a 'good' rating for its services at its first inspection. Picture from the Prestige website

Prestige Nursing is based in White Lion Walk and at the time of the inspectors' visit, 29 people were receiving personal care from the service.

A spokesman for the CQC said: "Not everyone using the service received personal care. CQC only inspects where people receive personal care, which is help with tasks related to personal hygiene and eating. Where they do, we also consider any wider social care provided."

The inspectors' final summary said: "We found people were kept safe from abuse and harm and staff knew how to report any suspicions concerning abuse. The service had systems to report and investigate concerns. Risk assessments identified how potential risks should be managed to reduce the likelihood of people experiencing harm.

"Staff understood the risks to people and delivered safe care in accordance with people's support plans. There were enough staff to keep people safe and meet their needs. Robust recruitment processes aimed to ensure only suitable staff were selected to work with people.

"Each staff member had received induction and training to enable them to meet people's needs effectively. We saw that supervision meetings for staff were held regularly and staff felt supported by the management to perform their role.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff provided them with care in the least restrictive way possible and acted in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service promoted this practice."

The report said that clients' care plans were person-centred and focused on what was important to them. Care plans were regularly reviewed and people and their relatives were involved in the reviews. People felt they were treated with kindness and said their privacy and dignity were always respected.

The inspectors found the registered provider had a compliments and complaints policy which was available to people. Seven complaints had been raised since in 2021 and all had been resolved compassionately and appropriately.