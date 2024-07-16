A massive increase in population 'should force return of full maternity service to Banbury'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A massive increase in the Horton General Hospital’s catchment by 2040 'should force return of full maternity service to Banbury', according to campaigners.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the NHS paymasters – now a regional group called the Integrated Care Board (ICB) – must not delay in ensuring the money, staff and buildings are there to ensure the service is provided.

The ICB has been asked probing questions by the Banbury Guardian and Keep the Horton General (KTHG) campaign group, who are campaigning for reinstatement of a consultant-led maternity unit at the Horton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demand comes as the campaign group, with mother Beth Hopper, have published a Birth Trauma Dossier of 50 appalling cases of distress, injury, lack of care and still birth at the busy JR Hospital, Oxford.

Mothers who suffered birth trauma demonstrate with campaigners outside the ICB meeting at Bodicote House

The Horton’s maternity service was reduced to midwife-only in 2016 after Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) Trust bosses said they could not recruit enough doctors to staff it.

On Tuesday the ICB met at Bodicote House and questions were submitted to the board. They included the Banbury Guardian’s assertion that the catchment figure for the Horton, by 2040, is likely to be 405,000 – nearly double that of 2016, when the consultant led maternity service was ended.

Roseanne Edwards, on behalf of the Banbury Guardian, submitted in her question: “Seeking approval for funding and future planning for growth can take several years which is why it is vital this is not delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2017, the then-Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group pledged to review the case for obstetrics to the Horton if population growth of the Banbury catchment demanded it.

Ciaran Fitzpatrick of ITV Meridian interviews Alice Hopper and Lily Olejnik, whose mothers suffered birth trauma at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford

“It is incumbent on the ICB to put real pressure on NHS England, the Department of Health and Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology to increase training places to ensure sufficient medical staffing is available in the near future.

“Childbirth is a constant requirement throughout the NHS. It is not an illness or something that can be reduced through strategy. And childbirth should not be routinely traumatic.”

Ms Edwards said the catchment area for the Horton in 2016 was approximately 160,000, including patients from Cherwell, South Northamptonshire and the Stratford on Avon districts. Part of West Oxfordshire also comes into the Horton catchment via Chipping Norton and its villages. The communities combine as ‘Banburyshire’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banbury Guardian submitted to the ICB that by 2040 ‘Banburyshire’ will have a population estimated at 405,287 – without Labour’s planned ‘grey’ house-building increases.

Alice Topper and Lily Ojejnik, whose mothers contributed their trauma stories to the Keep the Horton General birth trauma dossier

Hospital bosses have been put in a difficult situation since Boris Johnson abandoned the New Hospitals Fund, to which the OUH had put in a bid for £387m to rebuild the Horton.

Now only the ICB can source the funds and the new Horton Maternity Campaign is asking the ICB to ensure – as promised – the Horton is modernised with space to accommodate a full maternity unit.

In 2017, the Oxfordshire NHS (now part of the ICB) pledged to review the downgrade if the population growth demanded it.

The Banbury Guardian questions were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Does the ICB acknowledge the need for space for an obstetric unit in the redevelopment of the Horton, as promised?

- Will the ICB commit to start planning now for the obstetric needs of the Banburyshire area before population growth becomes a critical problem?

- Will the ICB use whatever influence it has and put pressure on NHS England, the DoHSC and RCOG to increase training places in line with demand?

Other questions submitted by the KTHG campaign include demands to know whether the ICB has monitored the number of extra births from Banburyshire, handled by the JR, since the downgrade and whether the ICB’s mission statement committing to giving all people equal access to care and treatment applies to pregnant mothers and women in childbirth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Jones of KTHG asked the ICB to revisit the ‘preferred option’ of a two-centre solution for obstetrics in Oxford and Banbury, based on extensive analysis conducted by Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group in 2018. The solution was then dismissed on the grounds of shortage of obstetricians.

“In the intervening period the number of births at the John Radcliffe Hospital has increased significantly and now the dossier has clearly illustrated that the JR is unable to cope. Isn’t it now time to revisit the preferred option and summon the will to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles as demonstrated by the Better Healthcare Programme in 2010?” said Mrs Jones.