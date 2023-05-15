105-year-old patient guest of honour at opening of new Brackley Medical Centre

The new medical centre in Brackley was officially opened by the practice’s eldest patient on Saturday (May 13).

Crowds gathered outside the centre on Wellington Road to celebrate the official opening, two years and five months after staff first moved into the building.

The honours of cutting the ribbon were handed to 105-year-old patient of the centre, Hazel ‘Bunty’ Reddy, who was guest of honour alongside the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Morcea Walker MBE.

Speaking at the official opening, Brackley Medical Centre partner Dr Paul Parsons said: "This day has been a long time coming, but we are finally here! We all moved in during the second lockdown. I don’t need to mention the ‘C’ word, but you will appreciate that the first plans for a grand opening were put on hold somewhat thanks to a tiny virus. But two and a half years later, finally cometh the hour.

Mrs Hazel ‘Bunty’ Reddy with Brackley Medical Centre partner Dr Jane Charles-Nash.

"Within this building, we have an exemplar of what first-class medical care at the local level can look like: integrated services complementing each other and providing a one-stop shop here in Brackley for the majority of folks’ day-to-day medical needs.

"Those of us who have been involved in dreaming, planning, and building this project are justifiably proud of what has been achieved. But I am particularly proud of the fact that this building is not the result of some high-level central policy and planning process; it has not been dropped into Brackley as a done deal from on high. It is only here because of the drive and determination of a small number of local people who have doggedly pursued a vision."

During the ceremony, the centre’s Wellington Suite was formally dedicated to the crew members of the Vickers Wellington III aircraft that crashed on March 17 1944 during a training exercise, killing six of the seven crew members onboard.

The dedication service was attended by Sergeant Lieutenant Rick Lipscomb from the RAF Heritage Centre in Hornchurch and Peter Jackson, and his wife Vanessa. Peter’s uncle, Pilot Officer Roy Dennis, was one of those who sadly lost his life in the crash.

Mrs Reddy receives a coronation teddy bear and flowers from nine-year-old Ariana and five-year-old Arabella.

Morcea Walker MBE, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire is pictured (centre) with retired BMC partner, Dr Philip Stevens and his wife Denise.

Brackley Medical Centre's Dr Paul Parsons.