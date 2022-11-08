Your views are wanted on a proposal for a new special school near Banbury

Bloxham Grove - where a new special school for children with complex needs is to be built under the government's 'Free School' scheme. Picture by Google

As we previously reported, plans have been out forward for the new 'Free School' for 100 children with complex special needs and disabilities to be built next to The Warriner School, on land used by The Warriner School Farm in Bloxham Grove.

It will cater for children aged seven - 18 years and is to be established by The Gallery Trust and supported by Oxfordshire County Council.

Now stakeholders are being asked if the Department for Education should enter into a funding agreement with The Gallery Trust.

Under current proposals, the new school would open in January 2024 with 41 pupils and would grow gradually over four years reaching capacity at 100 pupils.

The Gallery Trust is now seeking views to determine whether it should enter into a funding agreement with the Department for Education. As part of the consultation, people are invited to complete a questionnaire which is available at https://bloxhamgroveacademy.co.uk.

People are also invited to a public meeting on November 17 between 6pm and 7.30pm at The Warriner School in Bloxham. Those wishing to attend are requested to confirm their attendance by emailing [email protected]

Launching the consultation, Kay Willett, chief executive of The Gallery Trust, said: “We are really excited to have been asked to open a special school in north Oxfordshire.

"We have a strong record of supporting children and young people across the county to achieve excellent outcomes and we look forward to helping children in this part of Oxfordshire grow and thrive to the very best of their abilities.”