Wykham Park Young Sport Leaders

Following their T1 Rugby Leadership Training in September, 11 of our Young Leaders spent the day at Banbury Rugby Club on Thursday helping with the delivery of the first ever North Oxfordshire School Sport Partnership's Banbury Area T1 Rugby Mega Fest.

There were 12 primary schools at the event and our students teamed up with BGN students to run a carousel of fun T1 Rugby activities for them in the morning followed by friendly matches in the afternoon.

They were absolutely brilliant and helped make the event a huge success....well done all!