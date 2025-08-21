Wykham Park Academy commends students on GCSE Results Day

Student celebrates GCSE results day

Wykham Park Academy is celebrating the hard work and determination of its students today as they receive their GCSE results.

The academy community has come together to mark the achievements of this year’s cohort, whose success reflects their consistent effort and growth throughout their time at the school.

Principal, Carly Berry, said “Today is about recognising the journey our students have been on - not just the grades they’ve achieved, but the resilience, maturity, and independence they’ve shown along the way. We are incredibly proud of every single one of them.”

Students across the year group have secured results that open doors to further education, training and employment opportunities. Many will now go on to study A levels, vocational courses, or apprenticeships, supported by the strong post-16 provision at Banbury Aspirations Campus and beyond.

This year’s results reflect the continued progress across key subject areas, with staff highlighting a range of personal bests and breakthrough performances. Noah Brewis and Daisy Nunn have had outstanding successes achieving Grade 7-9 in all their subjects, with Chloe Watts and Rosa Camilleri also demonstrating a really strong performance across subjects. Teachers and support staff have gone above and beyond to prepare students for this moment. It has been a real team effort at the school and the success stories are a result of the high aspirations, strong relationships, and a culture of belief.

Wykham Park would also like to thank the parents and carers for their support and encouragement throughout the year.

Today’s results reflect the strength, spirit and success of the Wykham Park community - proud of the past, and well prepared for the future.