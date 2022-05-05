Wroxton Church of England Primary were delighted to be able to resume their Mayday celebrations on Tuesday May 3. Children from foundation to year 6 worked hard to learn different Maypole dances, which were then performed to parents.

Headteacher Mrs April Guiness said: "Massive well done to all the staff and children today. Our first Mayday in two years with the weather on our side. So proud of this tradition around our Maypole of too many years to recall. Sixty plus years here but was part of the original school on the village green. Long may the tradition last."