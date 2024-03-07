From top left to bottom right, Jenson (4) Grace (5) and Lyla (7), Lilyona (6) Kairi-Rose (3) and Owen (8), Timmy (3), Darcie (9) and Layla (6).From top left to bottom right, Jenson (4) Grace (5) and Lyla (7), Lilyona (6) Kairi-Rose (3) and Owen (8), Timmy (3), Darcie (9) and Layla (6).
World Book Day 2024: Take a look at these brilliant photos of Banbury children dressed as their favourite characters

From Harry Potter to Matilda and even a Dave Grohl outfit, the children and parents of Banbury have outdone themselves again on World Book Day.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Mar 2024, 15:56 GMT

Hundreds of children across Banbury went to school today dressed as their favourite characters from books, films or games for World Book Day today (March 7).

The annual charity event held on the first Thursday of March every year aims to promote reading by giving children in full-time education a voucher to be spent on a book of their choice.

Children can exchange a token for one of the selected books valued at £1 or use the token to take off £1 from a full-priced title.

The day is sponsored by National Book Tokens and has been celebrated annually since 1997 in the UK and Ireland.

The Banbury Guardian asked parents to send in pictures of their children’s creative costumes.

More information on World Book Day, plus a list of all books available for £1 can be found at www.worldbookday.com

Leo (9) as Where's Wally and Max (5) as Oi Frog.

Leo (9) as Where's Wally and Max (5) as Oi Frog.

Amelia (6) as Mario.

Amelia (6) as Mario.

Poppy (6) as Mary Poppins.

Poppy (6) as Mary Poppins.

Maisie (9) and Phoebe (11) as Oompa Loompas.

Maisie (9) and Phoebe (11) as Oompa Loompas.

