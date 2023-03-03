From fairies to spacemen and even a few Where's Wally outfits, the children of Banbury outdid themselves this World Book Day.

Hundreds of children across Banbury went to school dressed as their favourite characters form their most loved books for World Book Day yesterday (March 2).

The day is a charity event held annually on the first Thursday of March every year to provide children in full-time education with a voucher to be spent on a book of their choice.

World Book Day is aimed at promoting reading for pleasure and offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

The day is sponsored by National Book Tokens and has been celebrated annually since 1997 in the UK and Ireland.

The Banbury Guardian asked parents to send in pictures of their children’s creative World Book Day costumes.

More information on World Book Day, plus a list of all books available for £1 can be found at www.worldbookday.com

Leo aged 8 as the Red Crayon from The Day the Crayons Quit.

Mia aged 8 as a princess.

Georgie age 7 as Where's Wally?

Isabelle aged 8 as Harry Potter.