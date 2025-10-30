Wood you believe it? Banbury care home residents team up with local children for DIY projects

Two care homes in Banbury have joined forces with local schoolchildren as part of a nationwide initiative.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, and Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way in Adderbury, have been rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into some hands-on DIY all in the name of sharing skills with the next generation.

As part of Care UK’s ‘Fixer Uppers’ programme, the Highmarket House coffee shop was transformed into creative workstations as residents enjoyed a day of intergenerational activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nursery children from Little Acorns and Mini Blossoms joined them in the morning for plant pot decorating, planting acorns and crafting, followed by an afternoon of button sewing and fix-it tricks.

Highmarket House celebrated Fixer Uppers with children from Little Acorns Childminding and Mini Blossoms Childcare

Resident, Tony Humphries, age 88, said: “The sewing and knitting wasn’t really my cup of tea, but I really enjoyed painting the plant pots with the children in the morning — they were all so eager to get involved! They planted acorns in the pots to take home, and watch grow.”

At Seccombe Court, students from Christopher Rawlins CE Primary School visited for a bird box building session with the maintenance coordinator, Kevin Bowerman and learned to Knit and make pom-poms with the home’s Community Knit group.

Pamela Trotman, 91, said: “It was a very good afternoon. I was grateful to see the children having fun. They were very chatty, and it was good to learn together in good company. It is important to fix items so you can save waste and save money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative aims to revive traditional repair skills – such as fixing furniture, mending clothes and tackling small maintenance jobs – and celebrate the invaluable knowledge older generations can pass on while promoting sustainability.

Highmarket House resident, Tony Humphries painting plant pots with child from Little Acorns Childminding and Mini Blossoms Childcare

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “Whether it’s decorating plant pots, sewing buttons or sharing a few ‘fix-it’ tricks, there’s a real sense of pride and purpose that comes from creating something with your hands. It’s been fantastic to see residents, nursery children and pupils from the local school working side by side.

“A big thank you to Little Acorns and Mini Blossoms for joining us for a day of crafting, planting and repairing – it’s been such a joy to see different generations come together and share their skills!”

Monika Kowalczyk, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Residents have honed their DIY skills over a lifetime, and the Fixer Uppers scheme has been a fantastic way for them to connect with young people and share practical knowledge in a meaningful way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to see everyone fully engaged and residents swapping stories, learning from one another and genuinely enjoying the process.”

Students from Christopher Rawlins School visited Seccombe Court for a bird box building session

To find out more about Fixer Uppers, please visit careuk.com/Fixer-Uppers.

Highmarket House and Seccombe Court are both state-of-the-art care homes providing full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, the care homes incorporate plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and include their own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.