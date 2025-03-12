'We are extremely grateful'- Banbury school receives two new buses thanks to fundraising efforts of community
The two new minibuses were purchased for the school by the Friends of Frank Wise School group with help from the wider community.
The school can now replace some of its older and less comfortable vehicles with the modern vehicles.
Joint headteacher Simon Knight said: “Being a community special school, working hard to ensure that our pupils are active participants in the communities in which they live is a core mission of ours, and these buses will help us to ensure that we can work towards that aim for years to come.
“We are extremely grateful to the Friends of Frank Wise School and the wider community of Banbury for all of their support and generosity.”
Around 120 children with severe or profound and multiple learning disabilities attend the Frank Wise School.
The buses will be used to transport students to facilities, visits to local mainstream schools and school trips.
Chair of the Friends of Frank Wise School, Douglas Seymour MBE, stated: “ The Friends are an amazing team, many of whom are members of staff at the school. We raise some of the funds but the efforts to raise funds by parents, relatives, staff, the Banbury area and wider community is incredible, so on behalf of the friends may I send our thanks to you all in this achievement.”
For more information about Friends of Frank Wise School or to support the school’s fundraiser to buy a third new bus,