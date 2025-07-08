Warwickshire County Council says it needs extra £5.5m to see through three school expansion projects

Warwickshire County Council says it needs an extra £5.5 million to see through three school expansion projects.

On Thursday, the cabinet – the panel of Reform UK councillors in charge of major service areas that took charge in May – will be asked to support sizeable supplements to plans set in motion over the past three-and-a-bit years.

The most significant underestimation of what was required relates to the creation of 150 extra places at Queen Elizabeth Academy, Atherstone. It is currently set up to cater for 600 pupils.

A new two-storey building featuring seven classrooms was initially allocated funding of £2.265 million in May 2022 with a request for a further £1.028 million given the green light just seven months later.

Now another £2.96 million is being asked for, citing rises in construction costs over the 18 months it has taken to sort out “the technical and legal process”.

With the additional request being for more than £2 million, it needs approval from full council but the cabinet will be asked to endorse the use of the money this week.

If approved, it would bring the total of cost increases on this project to £3.988 million – 176 per cent of the original cost and to an overall total of £6.253 million.

The council’s report – information put together by employed professionals to inform political decisions – reads: “Queen Elizabeth Academy was built and is managed under a private finance initiative (PFI) contract.

“The capital works could not start until approval had been obtained from both the DfE (Department for Education) and the company that has the PFI contract.”

It goes on to say that construction costs have gone up by £1.5 million “primarily as a result of inflation", pushing up the cost of external works and contractor and design costs.

The other £1.46 million relates to “additional costs that are required to continue to meet the additional pupil places", including temporary accommodation and additional hard play space but also "PFI requirements”.

The cost of the four-classroom extension at Oak Wood Primary School, Nuneaton, has also shot up by 76 per cent.

Originally allocated £2.31 million during "the early stages of design” in March 2023, tenders that followed more detailed design and development work came back “at a price considered to be higher than acceptable to the council”.

Work to reduce costs yielded a £500,000 saving on construction by May 2025 but “project costs” have still pushed up the bill by £1.773 million.

The council’s report cites “an inflationary impact on the construction industry with uncertainty in material supply chains and labour markets” but admits the original tender price “had limited RIBA Stage One design and survey information to form a robust cost estimate”.

Initial estimates had not factored in the need for a construction access road at a cost of £450,000.

The third project needing additional funds is the 150-place expansion of Shipston High School, Shipston-on-Stour.

Initially costed at £10.525 million in July 2022, an overspend was anticipated within a year with extensions to the dining hall and activity studio cut from the project to save £665,000.

Another £2.188 million was needed and allocated in September 2024 in the hope of getting all teaching spaces and work on the sports hall and external elements finished by November 2025.

The teaching spaces are done but delays in receiving planning permission for the sports hall, subsequent construction cost increases and extra costs to meet planning conditions are cited as responsible for the extra £767,000 asked for this time.

The Nuneaton and Shipston decisions can be approved by cabinet without endorsement from full council due to their individual additional values being less than £2 million.