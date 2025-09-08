Warriner School presents Matilda Jnr – The Musical: A spectacular showcase of student talent
The Warriner School is thrilled to announce that over 85 of our talented students will be treading the boards this October, bringing the spectacular Matilda Jnr – The Musical to life on the Warriner stage!
Tickets are selling extremely fast, so don’t miss your chance to experience this unmissable production.
Both our evening and matinee performances promise to delight audiences of all ages, showcasing a wonderful combination of energy, talent, toe-tapping songs, dazzling dance routines, and phenomenal performances by our students.
Tickets can be purchased here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/thewarrinerschool