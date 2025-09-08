Warriner School presents Matilda Jnr – The Musical: A spectacular showcase of student talent

Poster

The Warriner School is thrilled to announce that over 85 of our talented students will be treading the boards this October, bringing the spectacular Matilda Jnr – The Musical to life on the Warriner stage!

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are selling extremely fast, so don’t miss your chance to experience this unmissable production.

Both our evening and matinee performances promise to delight audiences of all ages, showcasing a wonderful combination of energy, talent, toe-tapping songs, dazzling dance routines, and phenomenal performances by our students.

Tickets can be purchased here: www.ticketsource.co.uk/thewarrinerschool