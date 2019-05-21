Warriner School open new sports facility

After years of hard work and determination The Warriner School today opened their new Multi Use Games Area or MUGA.

This £200k transformation has seen the old netball courts doubled in size and covered in an all- weather multi-sports surface for netball, tennis, football and hockey and will serve both the school and the wider community.

Floodlighting means the space can also be enjoyed by the community all year round.

Headteacher, Dr Annabel Kay, said “We worked tirelessly to raise funds and thank Bloxham Parish Council for championing the project, allowing us to secure a £75k Section 106 contribution from Cherwell District Council and everyone who so generously donated including Banbury Charities, The Bloxham Feoffees, Silverstring, Cyber-weld, SK Autos, Bloxham Nursery and many more.

Dr Kay added: "We are also very grateful to Oxfordshire Council for providing a significant proportion of the funding and for managing the delivery of this first class facility.”