Village coffee shop near Banbury to display primary school pupil's art over summer

A coffee shop in a village near Banbury will be displaying the local primary school pupils artwork over the summer holidays.
By Jack Ingham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST

The exhibition at the Forge Coffee Shop in Culworth will bring together a range of artwork created by Culworth Primary Academy pupils.

Featuring art from all classes at the school, from preschool to year six, the display will see art creations from pupils as young as two all the way up to 11-year-olds.

The aim of the exhibition is to celebrate the full range of the children’s creativity and the school’s approach to supporting pupils to discover art and understand different interpretations.

A coffee shop in a village near Banbury is displaying an exhibit created by pupils of Culworth Primary School.A coffee shop in a village near Banbury is displaying an exhibit created by pupils of Culworth Primary School.
Head of school Sandra Prewer said: "At Culworth, the creative curriculum is an important and integral part of our school’s programme. We encourage the children in their art lessons to experiment with different techniques and media and to explore their own creativity.

"For this new initiative, we are delighted to be working in partnership with Forge Coffee and have the opportunity to showcase the children’s art skills to the wider public as well as parents and friends of the school."

The art exhibition will run for two months over the summer, starting on Thursday July 6, and coming to a close on Thursday August 31. It will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am-4pm and from 9am-3pm on Sundays.

The Forge Coffee Shop hosts a number of art exhibits throughout the year and is welcoming of artists getting in contact to arrange future displays.

For more information on Forge Coffee Culworth, visit https://www.forgecoffee.co.uk/culworth

Related topics:Banbury