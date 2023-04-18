News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
2 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
3 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
6 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
6 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
7 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Vast majority of Oxfordshire children offered first choice primary schools for 2023/24

The vast majority of children in Oxfordshire have been offered their first choice primary schools for the 2023/2024 academic year.

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

In total, 6,729 (93.55 percent) of all applicants were given their choice for starting infant or primary school in the county.

This year’s figure is considerably higher than last year's, when 6,459 (91.49 percent) of children were given their first choice schools.

This year, there are 7,189 Oxfordshire children who need school places for September. This is 129 more than last year, when 7,060 Oxfordshire children needed school places.

Most Popular
The majority of Oxfordshire children secure places at their first choice primary schools for next academic year.The majority of Oxfordshire children secure places at their first choice primary schools for next academic year.
The majority of Oxfordshire children secure places at their first choice primary schools for next academic year.

Hayley Good, Oxfordshire County Council’s deputy director of children’s services, said: "Our school admissions team has done an excellent job in ensuring that so many parents and children have been offered their first choice.

"I am grateful to the team for all its hard work. Our aim as a council is to give every child a good start in life, and our school admissions team play an essential part in that year in and year out."

Related topics:OxfordshireOxfordshire County Council