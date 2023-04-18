Vast majority of Oxfordshire children offered first choice primary schools for 2023/24

In total, 6,729 (93.55 percent) of all applicants were given their choice for starting infant or primary school in the county.
This year’s figure is considerably higher than last year's, when 6,459 (91.49 percent) of children were given their first choice schools.
This year, there are 7,189 Oxfordshire children who need school places for September. This is 129 more than last year, when 7,060 Oxfordshire children needed school places.
Hayley Good, Oxfordshire County Council’s deputy director of children’s services, said: "Our school admissions team has done an excellent job in ensuring that so many parents and children have been offered their first choice.
"I am grateful to the team for all its hard work. Our aim as a council is to give every child a good start in life, and our school admissions team play an essential part in that year in and year out."