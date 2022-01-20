Update:Banbury school hit by second burst water pipe - forcing partial closure

A Banbury school has only partially reopened after a water pipe burst on its grounds for the second time.

A water pipe burst on the grounds of Wykham Park Academy School in Banbury leading to its full closure yesterday, Wednesday January 19. All students and staff were sent home for remote learning.

By the end of the day repairs had been completed by Thames Water, and school officials had expected to fully reopen today, Thursday January 20.

After plans changed this morning a spokesperson for Aspirations Academies Trust said: ''Wykham Park Academy was due to open as usual this morning. However, there was another fracture in the pipe during the early hours of this morning.

"Thames Water engineers are back on site and the school is only open today for years 11 and 13. Online learning has resumed for a second day for all other year groups.

"All parents or guardians were notified this morning via email and text. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Thames Water has assured us engineers are working as quickly as they can to repair the leak.''

Thames Water has issued the following statement about the burst water pipe: "We’re sorry the school has been unable to open and appreciate this is very disruptive for staff, pupils and parents.

"There have been two bursts on a six inch-diameter water pipe and our engineers are working hard to maintain water supplies in the area before starting repairs. We’ll work as fast as we can to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.”