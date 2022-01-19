Update: Banbury school closes due to burst water pipe

Pupils and staff sent home for remote learning at Wykham Park Academy after a burst water pipe at the school

Officials from Wykham Park Academy have said they expect the school to reopen fully tomorrow, Thursday January 20, after water issues left the school closed today.

A spokesperson for Aspirations Academies Trust issued a statement earlier today in regard to the closure, which said: ''Online learning has resumed for all Wykham Park Academy students today due to a burst water pipe at the school this morning. All teaching staff are also working from home.

''The leak has resulted in school toilets currently not being available for use and the absence of drinking water.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

''Cold weather and old water pipes are believed to be behind the cause of the leak which has now been stopped by Thames Water engineers who are on site. Investigations and repairs are ongoing.

''There will be an update later today for staff and students on when the school will reopen - we are hopeful it will be tomorrow.''

A Thames Water spokesperson issued a statement about the burst water pipe, which said: “We’re sorry to anyone who has been disrupted by a burst on a six inch-diameter water pipe in Banbury.

"Our engineers were quickly on the scene and managed to stop the flow of water. Work is now ongoing on a repair.”