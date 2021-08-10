Update: A-level results for sixth forms across the Banbury area

Chenderit School students, Maisie Clark George Wood and Grace Hall, collect their A-level results on Tuesday August 10 (Image from Chenderit School)

Chenderit School is pleased to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their A levels and other level three qualifications this summer.

In this cohort of 107 year 13 students over 70 per cent of their university applicants have progressed to their first choice university, including to highly competitive places at establishments such as the University of Oxford and those in the Russell Group. Other members of the year 13 cohort have applied for apprenticeships and employment and have already secured fantastic places with a variety of employers.

Caitlin Donohoe reflected on the past two years which she says ‘have been massively challenging but to come out with such amazing grades makes it all feel worthwhile!’

Chenderit School students - Max McNeil, Joel Corbishley and Tristan Boulton collect their A-level results (Image from Chenderit School)

Harry Brain, with his two 2 A* and an A will begin at Warwick University next month to study chemistry with medicinal chemistry.

He said: “I’m relieved to have received confirmation of my place. I did better than I was expecting and I’m overwhelmed. I’m over the moon.”

Maisie Clark also achieved outstanding results with A* grades in English Lit, history and sociology.

She said: “I’m so happy and so excited. I’m now off to study Classics at Bristol.”

Isabelle Faulkner, second from left, is among the Chenderit School student who collected their A-level results Tuesday August 10 (Image from Chenderit School)

Grace Hall, with ABB in her A levels, will now begin her fashion promotion course at Manchester Met.

She said: “I’m thrilled and very happy. We’re having a bbq later to celebrate.”

George Wood is also celebrating his results and will begin at Leeds Beckett next month where he will be studying Creative Media Technology.

He said: “I’m pleased with my results.”

Chenderit School students - Harry Brain, Holly Campbell and Hayley Gunter - collect their A-level results (Images from Chenderit School)

And there were many other similar success stories this morning at Chenderit School, where, following the cancellation of exams nationally, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Chenderit School’s headteacher, Jane Cartwright said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. At every stage in the past year we took the decision to maintain our planned curriculum, and switch to live lessons immediately once school closures were announced in January. Once we were able to reopen fully, we put in place a full programme of end-of-year assessments which means students can be confident that they have demonstrated what they know, understand and can do just as students in any usual year have done. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what these Year 13 students will achieve in the future.”

Amy Bullock achieved merits in Health and Social Care and Food Science and an A level in Psychology. She is now going to begin an apprenticeship in a nursery in Charlton.

Chenderit School students - 2 Harriet Sleem, Libby Wood, Amy Bullock and Ella Manning - collect their A-level results. (Images from Chenderit School)

She said: “I feel so happy and relieved.”

Ella Manning has decided to take a gap year and then apply to music conservatoire. She said: “I’m so happy. I wanted to do well and I’m so, so happy with my A in Lang Lit, A* in drama and B in music”.

Harriet Sleem was rewarded with AAB and is off to study Psychology at Warwick University. She said: “I’m relieved and very happy.”

Libby Wood achieved a distinction in Health and Social Care, along with an A and a B for her other A level subjects. She is off to do an apprenticeship and will become a Child Practitioner. She said: “I feel great. All my hard work has paid off.”

Holly Campbell said that she is delighted to have achieved 4Bs and will now go to drama school, East 15. Hayley Gunter achieved 3Bs and will be heading to Newcastle University to study Ancient History. She said: “I’m relieved.”

Isabelle Faulkner said “I’m relieved”, having achieved a double distinction in Health and Social Care. She will also be the first person in her family to go to university.

Max McNeil was rewarded with 3 As today and is off to complete a prestigious apprenticeship with AirBus. He said: “I’m so excited for the future.”

Joel Corbishley achieved 3 A* in maths, further maths and physics and will study aerospace engineering at Leeds University. He said: “I’m ecstatic. I’m really happy. I’ll celebrate my results after my 8 hour shift at work later!”

Tristan Boulton is also very pleased with his results and will be heading off to the University of Sussex to read history and politics

Will Thorley achieved AAC in his A levels today and will now study photography in Bournemouth. He stated: “I’m feeling better than I expected to be feeling. We’re off to the pub to celebrate our achievements.”