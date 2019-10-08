UK's only touring operating theatre comes to Sibford

The award-winning operating theatre live is bringing its live human interactive dissection show to The Sibford School next month.

Operating Theatre Live, who appeared on BBCs Dragons Den over the summer, are on the road with the UK’s only touring surgical experience which offers a unique academic educational experience matched to UK exam specifications.

Student attendees will take on the role of a trauma doctor bringing the systems of the human body alive through dissections.

The immersive operating theatre experience will give students, aged between 14 and 19, or on 'Access courses', the opportunity to dissect real specimens led by human anatomist, programme director and teacher, Samuel Piri and his team of clinicians.

Samuel said: "I personally write the academic content and produce all of the activities.

"I and my team guarantee you a breath-taking, unforgettable trip through the human body like never before.

"Each student will leave stretched and challenged having made measurable progress against the science specification, we've got them all covered; GCSE, A Levels BTEC's Scottish National 5 and Highers."

The events, taking place on Saturday, November 30, encourage students to explore careers in medicine and healthcare in a mission to raise engagement in STEM subjects and take students on an experience into healthcare and

human anatomy like never before.

For those quick enough to grab tickets, students will work systematically through a complete dissection of the human body.

Students will be taught a variety of clinical skills including interpreting X-rays and linking symptoms to clinical diagnosis.

There will be the opportunity to ask questions and at the same time handle the anatomical samples and even the chance to undertake some dissection for themselves.

With a post-mortem style experience, students will look at disease and pathology, working on real specimens using real surgeons’ tools. They will discover the intricate structures and how they function to keep us alive.



The content is aimed at those aged 14-19 or on ‘Access courses’ interested in studying anatomy, medicine or pathology at the undergraduate level, this event is a great experience.



Tickets can be purchased online via the Operating Theatre Live website; www.operatingtheatrelive.co.uk and are available in two levels.

Future Healthcare ticket costs £80 for a 9.00am to 3.00pm session and includes scrub hire, stethoscope hire, full PPE and six workshops.

The Future Medic ticket costs £160 fpr a 9.00am to 6.00pm session and includes scrub hire, stethoscope hire, full PPE, seven workshops and hot evening meal.

Full details and terms and conditions can be found online.