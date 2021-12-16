Two Banbury schools partially close due to staff sickness and Covid-19

With only a day before many schools break up for the Christmas holidays at least two have sent several year groups home early due to staff sickness and the impact of Covid-19.

North Oxfordshire Academy issued a notice on social media today, Thursday December 16, that they would be asking years eight, nine, 10 and 11 students to work from home for tomorrow (Friday December 17) due the 'number of confirmed staff cases of Covid-19 within the school.'

The school posted a link to a letter written by the school's principal about the partial closure on its social media accounts.

The school will remain open on Friday as normal for years seven, 12 and 13.

According to the Oxfordshire County Council's emergency school closure list, a primary school in Banbury has partially closed due to staff sickness.

The Franklin class (reception) at Longford Park Primary School was closed this week from Tuesday December 14 to tomorrow, Friday December 17, due to staff sickness.

Two other schools in Oxfordshire were also listed as partially closed this week due to staff sickness on the county's emergency school website.