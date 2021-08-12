Tudor Hall celebrates GCSE results day

Tudor Hall girls celebrate GCSE results day

A spokesperson for the school said: "We all have memories of that nerve wracking life moment that is GCSE results day. Not only is this the first time students have taken a public examination, but it is also one that has a major influence over their next steps.

"For the second year in a row, students across the country had their examinations cancelled which was hugely disappointing for them. No one relishes the prospect of examinations, but

they are an important part of the educational landscape and give students a benchmark of where they are and a foundation for the next phase.

"Students taking GCSEs in 2021 have faced two years of disrupted learning. They have had to come to terms with online learning, the loss of all the additional opportunities that enrich their education and the isolation resulting from school closure. Social interaction with your peers is critical at this stage of human development and they have really missed out.

"Against this background our girls have worked extremely hard, risen to the challenge of Teacher Assessed Grades, and aimed high. Their resilience and ambition to do well has allowed them to triumph. The community has pulled together to support the girls and their teachers have stepped up on a daily basis to ensure that their students achieve the best outcomes.

"We are therefore delighted to announce that 31 per cent of all grades were grade 9 and 74 per cent grades 9–7. 91 per cent of all grades were 9–4.

Headmistress, Wendy Griffiths commented: "Everyone will have heard the news of grade inflation and the challenges that this brings for the future.

"Today, I think the focus must be on what students have achieved under the most challenging circumstances.

"Our girls have given their all as have the staff to ensure that the girls’ education was as meaningful as it would have been without a pandemic.