Top prizes for Oxfordshire schools at national awards ceremony

Two Oxfordshire schools are celebrating this week after their students won top prizes at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards.

Millie Freeman at North Oxfordshire Academy won the award for English, whilst James Acton at Hill View Primary School was named Sports Boy of the Year at the Primary version of the awards.

Held annually since 2013, the Best in Everyone Awards celebrate the achievements of students and staff at the Group’s schools across the country. Following an in-school awards ceremony to highlight outstanding academic or extracurricular achievements, each school then nominates their very best winners for the National Awards. Selected out of an impressive field of candidates, the lucky winners are invited to receive their awards at a prestigious ceremony, this year held at Oxford Town Hall.

To recognise the contributions of primary pupils in the Group, a separate ceremony was also held at Langford Primary School in London. Alongside the live awards ceremony, a virtual ceremony took place online with videos posted on social media for colleagues, friends and family to enjoy.

James at Hill View celebrates his award

At North Oxfordshire Academy, Millie was commended by the judges for her exceptional achievements in English. Having achieved a Grade 9 in English Literature at GCSE and on track to achieve an A* in the subject at A Level, Millie has now been offered a place at the University of Oxford to read French and Italian Literature in the autumn.

Speaking about her award, Millie said: “I am so honoured to have received the Best in English award, it was an amazing surprise! I would like to say a massive thank you to all my teachers who have supported me throughout my many years of being at NOA, particularly my English teachers who always believed in me and allowed me to flourish.”

Ellie Jacobs, Principal of North Oxfordshire Academy, said: “All of us at North Oxfordshire Academy are so proud of Millie for achieving the Best in English award at this year’s ceremony. Millie is a phenomenal student who truly deserves this recognition and we are all so excited to see what the future holds for her.”

Meanwhile, at Hill View Primary School, James was named Sports Boy of the Year for his talents as a cricket player. He is a proud member of the England Performance Squad and represents Oxfordshire in county cricket, where he consistently delivers outstanding performances. A hard worker and a valuable asset to any team, James is aspiring towards a professional career in cricket.

The Best in Everyone Awards 2025

James said: “Wow—this is amazing! I’m so excited and honoured to be accepting the award. I want to start by saying a big thank you to my coaches, my teammates, and my family. You’ve all helped me so much, and I couldn’t have done this without you.”

Rebecca Rorich, Head of School at Hill View Primary School, said: “James represents the spirit of dedication, resilience, and excellence that we strive to nurture at Hill View Primary School. His achievements in cricket, both at the county and national level, are a testament to his hard work and passion for the sport. We are incredibly proud to name him Sports Boy of the Year and look forward to seeing where his cricket journey takes him next!”

