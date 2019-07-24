Tons of fun at Orchard Fields

Banbury Mayor, Cllr John Colegrave, opened a new sandpit at Orchard Fields Community School last week.

Children in the reception classes welcomed the Mayor to officially open the new play area on Thursday, July 18.

Banbury Mayor, Cllr John Colegrave opens the new sandpit play area

Phil Baldwin, head of early years, said: “The importance of learning through play has been widely recognised and it is wonderful to see the children thoroughly enjoying themselves; this new sandpit is a fantastic addition to the play area.”

The school employed A L Cornish Limited to carry out the work which involved extensive digging out of the old sand pit and the construction of a new play area.

Andrew Cornish, owner, said, “The children really enjoyed watching the progress of the work and asked many interesting questions.

"We used 10 tonnes of sand to create the new sand pit.”

Banbury Mayor cuts the ribbon to the new sanpit play area at Orchard Fields Community School

Ms Claire Chaundy, school governor, added:, “The school recognises the importance of Early Years education and has made a significant investment in this area for the children of today and the future. We were delighted that the Early Years department was judged outstanding by Ofsted in their inspection earlier this year.”