To infinity and beyond for Banbury students

Students from Wykham Park Academy Sixth Form in Banbury have returned from a trip of a lifetime to NASA after undergoing a stringent selection process.

Four students were chosen to visit the American space industry located in Texas and Florida and the chance to meet the engineers, scientists and astronauts that take humanity to the ‘final frontier.’

From Left to Right: Sixth form pupils Callum, Jonathan, Soniya and Torben with Matt Charles a security guard at the Johnson Space centre.

The selection process included writing a letter explaining why they should be selected and then, as a team, raise £10,000 to fund the trip through contacting local businesses, providing tea and coffee at parents evenings and donations from teachers and parents.

Simon Sterland, lead practitioner of science said: “Through reflecting on past successes and failures and looking to future technologies, the visit will hopefully inspire the students into reaching for the stars and being part of this new mission of exploration.”

Soniya, one of the chosen participants, said: “I feel really honoured to have been part of this trip and been able to meet Dustin Neill, Robert D. Cabana (Director of Kennedy Space Centre) and David Alexander OBE.

"Meeting the engineers and astronauts has given me skills and the confidence to be able to talk to people about my passion.”

Wykham Park Academy students with other visitors at the home of space exploration

Jonathan, another student participant added: “My trip to NASA was above and beyond what I could have hoped for.

"I was provided with new information and knowledge that has broadened by understanding of science, the space industry and the potential for my own future.”