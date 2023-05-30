Schoolchildren were given a lesson they won't forget when three high performance cars roared onto their playground.

Courtesy of Helix Autosport, the Mini Championship Race Car, a BDC Pro Competition Spec Drift Car and a BMW M4 Competition Demo Car accompanied by two drivers and engineers arrived to give the children at Cropredy Primary School an introduction to motorsport engineering, as part of the school’s STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Maths) programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Children from pre-school to year six were introduced to a variety of Helix machined parts including gears and splines, so they could see some practical applications to classroom topics and complete the interactive worksheets supplied by Helix.

Schoolchildren were given a lesson they won't forget when three high performance cars roared onto their playground.

Phil Goldsworthy, Cropredy School’s headteacher, said: “We were delighted to welcome Helix Autosport into School. It is important for our children to understand the practical application of what they learn in school and the day with Helix Autosport did just that. The staff and children would like to thank all from Helix who helped to make it a great day for the school.”

Terry Ormerod, the owner of Helix Autosport, said: “We hope we have provided enough information for them to have a greater understanding of Motorsport and Autosport. The children showed massive amounts of interest throughout the day and were very polite and respectful towards the staff who attended, and the vehicles and products we provided.

"Helix would like to say, ‘thank you’ to Cropredy Primary School for their well-mannered pupils and welcoming staff Overall a wonderful day was had by all, and Helix would happily do it again.”

Schoolchildren were given a lesson they won't forget when three high performance cars roared onto their playground.