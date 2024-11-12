Threatened Banbury school holds Christmas fair this weekend hoping it will not be the last

A Banbury independent school, threatened with closure, is holding its Christmas fair this weekend, hoping it will not be the last.

Carrdus School is inviting everyone along to what could be the final Carrdus Christmas Fair, taking place on Saturday, November 16 from 10am - 3pm. Entry is £3 but there is no charge for under 12s.

This year’s event, sponsored by Hamptons, promises a wonderful shopping experience, complete with festive celebrations that are especially poignant as the school faces potential closure at the end of the Spring term in 2025, as reported in the Banbury Guardian.

Unless a new buyer is found to take on the school, this much-loved event may be Carrdus School’s final Christmas Fair, organisers said.

The Carrdus Christmas Fair takes place this weekend. Parents hope it will not be the last one

Held at the school, just off the A422 near Middleton Cheney and open to the public, the fair is well-known across the community as a great place to buy presents, have some fun with the family and support local causes. This year, the event will raise funds for Katharine House Hospice and Freddie’s Future, a local bone cancer charity.

Shoppers will discover an impressive array of unique gifts and handmade treasures.

Making their debut this year, Festive Alpacas will add a playful twist, delighting guests of all ages. The Fair wouldn’t be complete without Father Christmas, who along with his merry elves—including Carrdus’ Year 6 students in their traditional Elf Craft Workshop—will spread joy and holiday magic in his magical grotto.

The fundraiser offers a whole sparkling Christmas package with games, arts and craft activities, performances of Christmas songs and carols by the school choirs, tombolas for all ages, the Elfie Selfie Station, the legendary raffle and much more.

Carrdus School which is threatened with closure by its parent school Tudor Hall

Delicious food will be available from the ‘Enjoy Your ‘Elf’ café’, mulled wine from the licensed bar, as well as coffee and hot chocolate to keep the fairgoers happy and well fuelled.

Among the goods the stallholders will be offering are mosaics, glassware, belts, farm produce, arts and crafts, Italian catering, Christmas wreaths, jewellery, cakes and bakes, skincare, Indian block print cards and gift tags, a doggy stall, handbags and all sorts of other great gift ideas for the festive season.