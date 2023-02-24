The school has sent out an urgent message for parents to collect their children after being advised by the police about concerns for the safety of the "school community."

In an email sent to parents, the school said: "We have made the very difficult decision to close the school today. If you are able to please come and collect your child, please do immediately.

"We are calling the busses and will update you when we know about their arrival."

The Warriner School has now closed for the day following student protests over changes to uniform policy.

The school closure comes after many of the student body were involved in protests within the school’s premises this morning (February 24) over the school's decision to place an outright ban on girls wearing skirts from September.

Many upset parents of students at the school have been in contact and taken to social media over the school’s handling of the situation, claiming the lack of communication or consultation with parents has left them feeling that their children are being punished incorrectly.

One parent who wished to remain anonymous said: "The girls are getting the message that this is your fault because of how you dress, they are learning what it's like to face blame over appearance. Let's not stand by and let them accept this!"

Another parent likened the initial letter sent to parents about the uniform change as something from the women's suffragette's movement and said: "You send out this nonsense message that women yet again have to conform to a man's world, women again are coming second to men."