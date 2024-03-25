The Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell Technology Tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 70 students registered from Activate Learning, Tudor Hall, The Warriner, North Oxfordshire Academy.

The tournament started at ten o clock when the students were given their information packs, a set of tools and equipment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They discovered they had to build a model that could be scaled up to carry a ShelterBox across a ravine. The first part involved writing down their plans and designs then the building.

The building

ShelterBoxes go to help International disasters and delivers emergency aid to families. Provides shelter and other aid items such as water carriers, cooking sets, solar lights, blankets etc.

The students worked in teams of four and it was a pleasure to see the rise in team spirit and how they motivated each other. The room was buzzing with enthusiasm and camaraderie.

A long day with a short working lunch for all.

The judges led by Chief Judge Chris May, James Giles from the Engineering Trust. James Cavendish-Tribe from Pro-Drive and Tom Haley from Advanced Witness Systems all had a challenging day judging the winning team and we thank them for their time and the encouragement they gave freely to the students.

A room buzzing with students

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are also grateful to Activate Learning for all the support they give including providing the venue, the catering and most of the teams taking part.

The feedback forms from both teacher and student participants were very positive and indicated a high level of engagement and enjoyment by all concerned.