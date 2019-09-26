Swalcliffe school receives 'outstanding' rating

Swalcliffe Park School, a specialist residential and day school for boys with autism aged between 10 and 19 years, has been judged as 'outstanding' in two recent OFSTED school inspections.

The school was rated 'outstanding' by the Office for Standards in Education following a school inspection in July.

Students and staff celebrate an outstanding report

It is the fourth consecutive 'outstanding” rating for the school following similar judgements in 2008, 2012 and 2015.

A separate, annual Social Care inspection of the school’s residential provision in June also earned Ofsted’s highest grade. This was the sixth consecutive ‘outstanding’ social care inspection judgement.

In its reports inspectors praised the school for providing “an exceptionally safe haven where pupils thrive” noting that pupils make “exceptional progress in their education and development”.

It noted staff have an “exceptionally in-depth knowledge of individual pupil’s needs and an expert understanding of autism” which allows the pupils to “develop their confidence self-esteem and independence”.

The school is becoming increasingly recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for autism, with its innovative “Quality of Life” framework and “inspirational curriculum” drawing praise from inspectors.

Within the Social Care Inspection, the school was commended for its “meticulous selection, preparation and support of care staff” and “ongoing drive to improve care”. It states that this is underpinned by the “staff’s belief in the valuable contribution that resident pupils with autistic spectrum disorder can make to the world”.

Kiran Hingorani, chief executive officer at Swalcliffe Park School, said: “At Swalcliffe Park School we believe that different thinking is needed to improve the lives of our students and their families. So we take a “Quality of Life” approach to our work and this drives everything we do.

"Over recent years we have developed an innovative approach to working with young people and their families – as a result, we have gained a local, national and international reputation for our work and outcomes”.

Rob Piner, the school’s new principal added: “We are tremendously proud that Ofsted have recognised the work we are doing to improve the outcomes for our pupils and how they are thriving in our school community."

To read the full report click here.