Sunshine Centre continues to shine

Parents, children and staff at Banbury’s Sunshine Centre are celebrating following an Outstanding rating on all aspects of childcare and learning by Ofsted; the Government’s regulator of quality care for children.

Inspirational leadership, high aspirations for the children and the expert skills and knowledge of the staff were all highlighted in the report, released May 1.

Children and staff celebrate at the Sunshine Centre in Bretch Hill

Centre Manager Jill Edge said: “I am immensely proud of everyone, the children, staff, families and community and I hope they are all proud of themselves.

"This fantastic accreditation belongs to everyone, the families, their children and the staff. When we took feedback from the Inspector she said it was her privilege to be here and we were praised for the way we rapidly and effectively close gaps in learning.

"She also mentioned how we value the input of the children, and that the support we offer with communication, language and emotional development was particularly effective.

"Everyone should be proud of this amazing achievement.”

Following the inspection of the centre in April, Ofsted rated the effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and the outcomes for children all as outstanding.

The report stated: “Leadership is inspirational. The manager and deputy manager have fully instilled a culture where each child feels safe, very welcome and highly valued.

"Children thrive in such an environment. They develop a very positive view of themselves as capable and interesting young people.”

It added: “Staff have very high aspirations for each and every child. They use their expert knowledge and skills to provide highly focused and effective support to children who

need extra help to fulfil their potential."

John Bridgeman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sunshine Centre since 2003, has seen its development from a couple of rooms at the old Orchard Fields School to the purpose-built Centre it is today.

Mr Bridgeman said: “All the Trustees are so pleased to see that government has now recognised just how much can be done for our young children with a team of well trained, highly motivated and properly resourced staff.”