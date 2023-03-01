News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Successful women from STEM industries inspire Banbury girls with talk at college

A group of successful women from the science, technology, engineering and mathematics industries inspired girls at local secondary schools not to limit themselves in their future careers.

By Jack Ingham
6 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:14pm
Over 160 girls from year 7, 8 and 9 from local secondary schools attended Tuesday's talks.
Over 160 girls from year 7, 8 and 9 from local secondary schools attended Tuesday's talks.
Over 160 girls from year 7, 8 and 9 from local secondary schools attended Tuesday's talks.

On Tuesday February 28, over 160 girls from local secondary schools' years 7, 8, and 9 classes attended an afternoon of talks from women in the science and technology industry at Banbury and Bicester College.

The students were shown how software engineering and web development can be interesting, as well as being taught how to find work within the growing science, technology and engineering sectors.

Louise Towler, from website design agency IndigoTree, said: “It was fun talking with the girls and providing a background to what I love so much about what I do, website creation. Dion van Overdijk, the computing teacher at the college, hopes that organising events like this will help addressing the lack of female students in STEM subjects at college and other sixth forms.”

Some of the other women attending the event represented some big names – including Fujitsu, Thames Valley Police, the University of Birmingham, IBM and the UK’s Health Security Agency.
Some of the other women attending the event represented some big names – including Fujitsu, Thames Valley Police, the University of Birmingham, IBM and the UK’s Health Security Agency.
Some of the other women attending the event represented some big names – including Fujitsu, Thames Valley Police, the University of Birmingham, IBM and the UK’s Health Security Agency.
Banbury