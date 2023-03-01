Successful women from STEM industries inspire Banbury girls with talk at college

A group of successful women from the science, technology, engineering and mathematics industries inspired girls at local secondary schools not to limit themselves in their future careers.

Over 160 girls from year 7, 8 and 9 from local secondary schools attended Tuesday's talks.

The students were shown how software engineering and web development can be interesting, as well as being taught how to find work within the growing science, technology and engineering sectors.

Louise Towler, from website design agency IndigoTree, said: “It was fun talking with the girls and providing a background to what I love so much about what I do, website creation. Dion van Overdijk, the computing teacher at the college, hopes that organising events like this will help addressing the lack of female students in STEM subjects at college and other sixth forms.”