Success for Kineton High School A Level students

All of their hard work, dedication and resilience has paid off as all have secured their preferred university places, with the vast majority being first choices. Students will be going on to study across the country including the Universities of Exeter, Cardiff and Nottingham. A number are taking ‘gap’ years around the world or undertaking apprenticeships.

Whilst congratulations go to the whole year group; the following students have secured excellent outcomes and made outstanding progress:

Joe Price (Gap Year), Harry Neath (University of Plymouth), Tristan Musekiwa (Health Sciences University), Ryan Breton (Apprenticeship in Accountancy), Paige Suddaby (University of West of England), and Joe Sparkes (Loughborough University).

Mr Bonfield, the Head of Sixth Form commented: "We are super proud of our students this year, many of whom overcame significant personal challenges. It’s fantastic to see them leaving us as well-rounded young adults who embody our school values of Ambition, Respect and Kindness. I’ll really miss working with them.

"We are particularly pleased with the results secured by one of our largest ever EPQ cohorts, with 56% of our students achieving A*-B grades. Students achieved 84% Distinction* to Merit in our applied subjects, and 66% A*- C in A-Level subjects."

Ms Bridge, Headteacher noted: "Thank you to all our staff and parents for the continued support and teamwork. It has been a pleasure working with this year group and we wish them all the best for the future."

2 . Contributed Lily Miller, Blue Badger, Elsie Smith & Charlotte Bowden Photo: Submitted Photo Sales