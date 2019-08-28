Study centre to open in Castle Quay

Castle Quay has announced that Kumon Banbury Study Centre will be opening in the shopping mall on August 30.



The centre will be located at Banbury Museum until September 8, before moving to the unit next to Marks and Spencer and Boots from September 9.

Kumon Study Centres helps children of any age and any ability, reach their full potential. With 60 years of experience, the Kumon maths and English programmes enable students to become confident, independent learners.

Kumon Study also helps students develop a positive attitude to study. This can increase their enjoyment across a wide range of subjects at school, whilst also preparing them for personal and professional success later in life.

Between September 1 and September 30, Kumon will be offering a one-week free trial to all new students at their Banbury study centre.

On arrival participating children will be assessed so that their Kumon instructor can tailor their level of study precisely to their ability. Maths and English programmes will be personalised to allow students to start at their own level when they are ready.

Rebecca Deeley, retail liaison manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Kumon Study and their team to the centre.

“They complement our family offerings and the museum perfectly, and are sure to be a valuable resource for children living in Banbury and the surrounding areas.

“Their service is impressive and this introductory offer is definitely not something to miss”

To find out more call 0800 043 0063 or email banbury@kumoncentre.co.uk.