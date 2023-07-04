Students near Banbury enjoy 'best day ever' as LEGO Group visit school

Students and staff at Chenderit School enjoyed a day of learning through play when the LEGO Group visited the school last week (June 29).

All 180 year nine students at the Middleton Cheney school were treated to a day of making colourful creations when former Chenderit pupil and current senior digital platform manager Kirsty Hollingworth, with LEGO, dropped in.

Students joined together in the school’s sports hall, which had been filled with an abundance of LEGO pieces, for a day of optical illusions, puzzles, and learning through play.

The day was organised by Kirsty and by self-confessed "LEGO geek" Tom Christy, the head of art, design, and technology at the school and one of Kirsty’s former teachers.

Tom said: "We started planning the event almost a year ago. Initially, we thought it would be interesting for students to hear about Kirsty’s career and her journey since leaving Chenderit.

"As our planning progressed, though, we got more and more excited about the possibilities of learning through play. The idea of a ten-minute talk to a small group of students quickly escalated into a whole day of fun, competition, and learning for an entire year group.

"It has been brilliant to see so many smiling faces and to hear such fabulous feedback from the students. Both students and staff agreed though that the

experience had been the best day ever”.

As part of the day of learning through LEGO, the Year 9 students had to decide which local organisations deserved to benefit from a huge LEGO play box.

The students selected Frank Wise School, Green Pastures Nursing Home, Middleton Cheney Primary School, and The Hill, with students contacting these institutions directly and explaining why they believed each of them warranted a donation.