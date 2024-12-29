Students mark anniversary of unsung humanitarian hero

Doreen Warriner's grave in Bloxham churchyard, with flowers left by students

The Warriner School in Bloxham marked “Doreen Warriner Day” on Tuesday 17 December. Students engaged in various activities to celebrate the life and work of Doreen Warriner (1904-72), who organised the safe passage out of what was then Czechoslovakia for some 15,000 men, women and children (including many Jewish people) in the months before the Nazis occupied the country in 1939, and who was a member of the local farming family after which the School was named. 17 December is the anniversary of her death.

Asylum Welcome, an Oxford-based charity providing support for asylum seekers, refugees and vulnerable migrants, led assemblies in the morning that covered the School’s entire student population. Emma Jones and Tim Thompson from Asylum Welcome gave an overview of Doreen Warriner’s achievements and how they connect with the humanitarian assistance being provided in Oxfordshire today to those seeking sanctuary from persecution in other countries. This included showing clips from the highly acclaimed 2023 movie “One Life”. This depicts the refugee relief operation in Prague in 1938/39, in which Doreen Warriner, played by actress Romola Garai, plays a prominent part, alongside her (so far) better-known colleague, Sir Nicholas Winton, who organised the escape of Jewish children. The film has done much to increase awareness of Doreen Warriner’s story and significance. Students also heard an inspiring account from a young female asylum-seeker based in Banbury who is being supported by Asylum Welcome. She spoke about her experience of fleeing Afghanistan, her journey and struggles to date, and hopes for the future.

Afterwards, 30 student members of the Warriner School Council visited St Mary’s Church in Bloxham where Doreen Warriner is buried in the churchyard along with generations of the Warriner family. There they learned from Ian Myson, chair of Banbury Amnesty International Group, more about Doreen Warriner’s life: how she displayed great determination to become a student at Oxford University in the 1920s, where women had only just started to be awarded degrees, and achieved a First Class degree; how she established herself as a distinguished academic, studying Eastern Europe, in the inter-war years; and how in 1938 she left her career because she felt she had to “do something” to help refugees from the Nazis in Czechoslovakia. She pulled together a small team of like-minded individuals which, in the face of huge obstacles and with social order disintegrating around them, secured funding and arranged visas and travel enabling thousands to escape to safety, many finding sanctuary in Britain. She herself escaped from Prague just in time to evade capture by the invading German forces. Around the end of World War Two she organised humanitarian missions to Belgrade and Cairo, before returning to academia and becoming a Professor at the University of London. She remained committed throughout her life to the rights of women, justice for those suffering persecution and to support for international causes. The Warriner student group then visited Doreen Warriner’s grave and each laid a flower in remembrance before returning to the School.

“Doreen Warriner Day” is intended to be the start of a programme of activities for the students about refugee justice, including fundraising for Asylum Welcome, as well as developing students’ awareness of, and pride in, Doreen Warriner’s link to the School. Over £500 was raised by the students having a “bring anything but a school bag day”.

Ben Richards, Assistant Headteacher at the Warriner School, commented: “We felt truly privileged to be able to give the students these experiences: fantastic insight into the life and achievements of Doreen Warriner, linked to a truly powerful message that hit home for our students.”

To find out more about the work of Asylum Welcome, and how you can help to support refugees and asylum seekers living across Oxfordshire today, please visit www.asylum-welcome.org

To find out more about the remarkable life of Doreen Warriner, see the article about her on the Warriner School website at www.thewarrinerschool.co.uk/news/?pid=117&nid=4&storyid=77