Students from Banbury secondary school donate hundreds of items to local foodbank

Futures students Arash Kaur and Jasmine Gili-Stead Institute Banbury who donated hundreds of items to the Banbury Food Bank (Submitted photo)

Students at Futures Institute Banbury handed over boxes of non-perishable supplies to the local branch of Trussell Trust, the food bank that is run from the Peoples Church in the centre of Banbury.

Julia Ingham, principal at Futures Institute, said pupils were motivated by the school’s three guiding values: kindness, community and inclusivity.

She said: ‘’The plan to donate to a food bank was a decision that was taken by the charity and fundraising committee which is run by the students. The school recently introduced three new guiding values: kindness, community and inclusivity and this activity ticks those boxes.

A snapshot of the cake sales held fortnightly to raise money for Katherine House Hospice at the Futures Institute Banbury (Submitted photo)

‘’We started collecting items just before the end of term last year around Christmas time and continued to add to the pile this term. We wanted to make our donation post-Christmas as this is when items can run low at food banks. All year groups from years seven to 11 at the school contributed and the children enjoyed making their donations knowing that they were helping to make a difference.’’

Mrs Ingham said the students at Futures have a strong moral conscience and the food bank donations are just one of a number of ways in which they support their local community.

In recent months funds have been donated to Children In Need and plans are underway for Comic Relief fundraising. Every fortnight students hold a cake sale with money raised going to Katherine House Hospice.