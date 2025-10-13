Students from across the UK are set to take part in Bloxham School's sustainability programme

Students from 36 schools, some as far away as Aberdeen and the Isle of Wight, have signed up to a sustainability programme organised by Bloxham School.

The Bloxham Sustainability Challenge (BSC) is a 20-week programme that offers Year 12 students mentorship with green industry professionals and access to GPS tools.

First launched in 2023, the challenge is a partnership between Bloxham School and land consultants Dalcour Maclaren and Geographic Information System (GIS) specialists Esri UK.

Participating students take part in an interdisciplinary project that combines teamwork, leadership, communication, and analytical thinking.

This year's Bloxham Sustainability Challenge is the biggest yet, with students from 36 schools already signed up.

Previous challenges have seen students looking at the issues involved with creating a new reservoir in Abingdon, considering factors like water supply, flood risk, and environmental impact.

This year’s challenge was launched at a special event at the Royal Geographical Society in London on Friday, September 19.

Around 70 students travelled to London to listen to talks and take part in interactive workshops, and schools all over the country watched the event online.

This year, schools from across the UK, including Rochdale Sixth Form College, Maidstone Grammar School for Girls, and Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen, have signed up to take part.

Claire Evans, head of Geography at Bloxham School and co-creator of the BSC, said: “This initiative is all about creating meaningful educational experiences that prepare students for future employment once they complete their studies.

“Most young people are unaware of the career paths they could be pursuing in sustainability and green jobs of the future, so the BSC helps address this by providing opportunities for highly engaging, student-led learning experiences with a real-world focus.”