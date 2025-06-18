Students donate hundreds of volunteering hours

More than 600 hours of volunteering has been given by pupils at an Oxfordshire school as part of their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The group of 52 students at Aureus School, a member of the GLF Schools Multi Academy Trust, has completed a range of activities as part of the award - a figure that equates to £4,076 according to the DofE. With more taking part in the award scheme each year, the number is set to increase.

“Originally I was only meant to volunteer for three months. I started in November 2024 and was meant to finish in February, but I enjoyed it so much that I didn’t notice that I spent more time volunteering than I needed to,” said Megan, 14, who is working towards a Bronze DofE.

“I visit the Oxford Manor Care Home every Friday afternoon between 4pm and 5pm after school. It is walking distance and it is a great way to kickstart my weekend by being able to visit - and even though I haven’t known them long, it really feels as though I have,” she added.

The school’s award manager and head of PE, Rob Hayden, said: “It is fantastic that the DofE enables the participants to give back to the local community and seeing how much they do, and commit to these great causes is fantastic. Megan is one of many examples of the amazing things our young participants do.”

Last month the organisation announced that a record-breaking 342,000 young people had started on the programme in 2024-25, the highest since the charity was founded almost 70 years ago.

During the same period of time, participants have contributed 5.2 million hours of volunteering in communities across the UK.

“We are absolutely delighted to see the impact that young people at Aureus School have made through their DofE volunteering. It is a great way for young people to build confidence, develop work-related skills and use their passions and talents to benefit others.

“It changes lives and communities for the better - that’s why it’s an integral part of the DofE programme. We’re so proud of all the young people at Aureus School who have dedicated their time and energy to helping others in their community.