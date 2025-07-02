Students at North Oxfordshire Academy perform magical Mozart opera at the Royal Festival Hall

Students at the Southbank Centre

This week, pupils at North Oxfordshire Academy have enjoyed the extraordinary opportunity to perform Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute on the renowned stage of the Royal Festival Hall.

Their performance is the culmination of a project delivered by United Learning in partnership with the Royal Opera House to introduce pupils to opera. Over the past few months, pupils have been working hard to be able to showcase their talents, creativity and confidence on the iconic stage through their performance of the famous opera.

In the lead up to the performance, pupils were lucky enough to participate in workshops with professional opera singers and artists from the Royal Opera House, giving them exciting experience in high-calibre musical and dramatic performance. Some pupils have even been able to contribute creatively to the production through helping with the costume and set design for the performance.

Speaking about their experience of the project, Paige, a Year 9 pupil at North Oxfordshire Academy, said:

Student enjoying the sights of London during the trip.

“It was a very memorable trip filled with lots of fun.”

Chloe Cardin-Stewart Music Teacher at North Oxfordshire Academy said:

“I am very grateful to be able to offer this opportunity to pupils at NOA. The pupils’ hard work definitely paid off during the final performance and I believe this is an experience they will cherish for a long time. ”