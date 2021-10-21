Students at Banbury area primary school enjoy visit from children's author

Laurie Stevenson and Mya Netten-Evans, students at Dashwood Academy, Banbury enjoyed a visit from author, Eamonn Reilly (Submitted photo)

Author, Eamonn Reilly, who has penned the books British Spy Club, Tall Tales and One Boy, One Dream, One Club, made his first visit to Dashwood Academy earlier this month.

Mr Reilly, who has been visiting schools across the country for 21 years, hosted sessions for students in years one to six and in addition to reading to the children he also answered their questions.

Mr Reilly said: ‘’The students were attentive and asked lots of good questions. I was pleased with how many questions they asked about the writing process and where and how I like to write. I very much enjoyed my visit to the school.’’

Deen Khan, a student at Dashwood Academy, Banbury enjoyed a visit from author, Eamonn Reilly (Submitted photo)

The visit was organised by Alice Rocher, the writing lead and year three / four lead, and Carly Bunn, reading lead and year five / six lead. They are both thrilled with the positive feedback from the students about Mr Reilly’s sessions.

The school is now keen to enlist volunteers to help with a reading campaign to boost the literacy skills of the students.

It will launch next term and the school is keen to hear from anyone interested in coming in to listen to young readers - any extra ears are most welcome. To register or find out more, please email [email protected]

Ms Rocher said the students were left inspired by Mr Reilly’s visit.

Milena Baldyga, a student at Dashwood Academy, Banbury enjoyed a visit from author, Eamonn Reilly (Submitted photo)

She said: ‘’To see someone who does that [writing] for a career was great, it gave them a flavour of what being an author is like and they were very excited by his visit.