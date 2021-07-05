Several staff members and students from four year groups returned to a Banbury school today (Monday July 5) after false positive Covid test results

A press spokesperson for Aspirations Academies Trust said: ''Wykham Park Academy staff and students in years seven, eight, nine and 10 sent home to self-isolate last week have now returned to school after it transpired the lateral flow tests taken by three members of staff were false positives.

"They went on to take PCR tests to make sure, as these offer greater accuracy, and the results came back negative.

''Staff and students were told on Sunday (yesterday) that they could return to Wykham today (Monday July 5). They were originally told to self-isolate until July 12th.

"We apologise for the disruption this has caused, however, we took guidance from Public Health England (PHE), which we are expected to do, and followed the instructions given. PHE advised that we send staff and students home to self-isolate following the Lateral Flow Tests.