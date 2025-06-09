Stand Against Bullying: Homebuilder donates Friendship Bench to Oxfordshire school

David Wilson Homes has donated a buddy bench for the pupils at Wykham Parkes Academy and Futures Institute in Banbury as part of its Anti-Bullying campaign.

Close to the housebuilder’s development The Pavilions on White Post Road, the schools have received a friendship bench for children to use to talk to one another, make new friends or chat with current friends. The benches include the inscription: ‘We sit, we chat and ask each other questions. We leave as friends, with all good intentions’.

The Anti-Bullying Alliance is a charity that encourages the discussion of mental health in an attempt to stop bullying and create safe environments for children.

Carly Berry, Principal at Wykham Parkes Academy, said: “This is a fantastic charity and we believe it is so important to prioritise the discussion of mental health and support young people to have a happy and successful experience at school.

“Talking is key, and we provide many opportunities in school life to encourage the small conversations that can make a big difference.”

The Anti-Bullying Alliance recognises that a small conversation can make a big difference. The organisation has reached millions of people across England and has begun to improve attitudes and behaviours towards mental health problems.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We hope that by donating a friendship bench, the students at Wykham Parkes Academy and Futures Institute will have the chance to talk openly to each other and staff members about how they’re feeling.

“Anti-Bullying Week is an important initiative worldwide, and we relish the opportunity to reach out to schools and organisations within our community and provide support for such a deserving cause.”