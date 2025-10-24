St Joseph's inspires future global citizens in Citizens of the World Week

This week, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Banbury, celebrated a truly inspiring Citizens of the World Week — a vibrant, cross-curricular journey that brought learning, action and faith together in a spirit of global solidarity and love. The week invited pupils to explore what it truly means to live out Gospel values in today’s world, focusing on solidarity, the dignity of work, faith in action, and rights and responsibilities.

Pupils worked in their house groups and the school buzzed with creativity, reflection, and purpose. Through active learning, the children took part in discussions, debates, drama, art, cooking, and collaborative projects that helped them see themselves as part of a wider global family. They learned that every person is made in the image and likeness of God, deserving of respect and dignity, and that through small acts of kindness, we can make a big difference.

Throughout the week pupils put their learning into practice. Moved by what they had learned, the children made some remarkable collective decisions:

* They researched and voted to support a charity throughout the year, showing their commitment to ongoing social action. They have narrowed it down to Xana, The Poppy Appeal, Cancer Research or Sue Ryder and will hold a final vote in the first week of term to decide.

Pitching our charity ideas

* They decided to collect for the local food bank continuously – and not just at Harvest and Christmas - ensuring that support for those in need is not just a one-off event, but a sustained act of love.

* Inspired by the richness of global cultures, they expressed a desire to learn more languages, recognising that communication is a bridge to understanding, friendship, and peace – languages club will be coming soon!

*Having learnt about Fair Trade they are starting their own shop after half term.

The week concluded with a joyful celebration assembly, where children shared their learning and reflections. Parents and staff were impressed by the children’s thoughtful insights and genuine enthusiasm for making the world a better place.

Voting for our winning charity

As the week came to a close, it was clear that Citizens of the World Week was not just an event, but the beginning of an ongoing journey — one where faith and action go hand in hand, and where every child recognises their power to bring hope, justice, and joy to others.