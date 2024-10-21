St John’s Priory School make a difference with donations to Banbury Food Bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This heart warming initiative, aimed at supporting local families in need, reflects the school’s strong commitment to instilling values of kindness, empathy, and social responsibility in its pupils.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils of St John’s Priory School have once again demonstrated the power of community and compassion by organizing a school-wide donation of non-perishable food items to Banbury foodbank at People’s Church.

In the lead-up to the donation, children from Nursery through to Year 6 eagerly participated by contributing a wide range of essential food items, including canned goods, pasta, rice, and other staples. Their efforts culminated in a substantial collection, which was delivered to the food bank at People’s Church last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher, Michelle Jenkin expressed pride in the students’ efforts, saying: “At St John’s Priory School, we believe in nurturing not only academic excellence but also the importance of giving back to the community. This food drive is a wonderful example of how our children are learning to contribute to society and make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Florence and Leonardo representing the pupils of St John's Priory School.

Banbury’s Foodbank, a vital resource for many families in Banbury and the surrounding areas, relies on community donations to continue its work. The generosity shown by the students and their families will go a long way in helping to provide meals to those who need them most, particularly as the winter months approach.

A representative from Banbury Foodbank added: “We are incredibly grateful to the students of St John’s Priory School for their donation. The food they’ve provided will help us support local families who are facing hardship. It’s wonderful to see young people taking such an active role in their community.”

This event is part of St John’s Priory School’s broader mission to encourage its students to develop a sense of global citizenship and care for others, whether locally or internationally. The school looks forward to continuing its work with local charities and hopes to inspire more students and families to get involved in charitable initiatives.