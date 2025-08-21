Sponne School students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

Sponne School Students Celebrate GCSE Success

Students and staff at Sponne School in Towcester are celebrating another excellent set of GCSE results this year with many individuals achieving outstanding grades. Among the many elated students celebrating today were Hattie Askew and Lillie Golding who achieved grade 9 in all subjects. Will Coventry gained 6 grade 9’s and 3 grade 8’s whilst Will Irving achieved 6 grade 9’s,1 grade 8 and 3 grade 7’s. Thomas Hartley, Evie Thomas, Thomas Zachar, Thomas Hatson, Kimberley Chambers, Alice Murrell and Moyo Stumpenhusen also achieved multiple top grades.

Headteacher Mr Forbes said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of all our students. Whatever their starting points on joining the school, the vast majority have made excellent progress and demonstrated resilience, ambition and commitment throughout their studies. Their strong academic outcomes are complemented by impressive contributions to the wider life of the school through the extensive enrichment opportunities available across a broad range of curriculum areas.

These accomplishments have enabled students to progress to their chosen post-16 destinations, whether continuing their studies here at Sponne, pursuing further education, training, or employment. This reflects the school’s ethos of Dream, Believe, Achieve and highlights the dedication of our students, the support of their families, and the expertise of our staff.

We are delighted that many students will be returning to Sponne Sixth Form, where we look forward to guiding them through the next stage of their educational journey. On behalf of the staff and Governors, I warmly congratulate every student on their achievements and wish them every success in the future.”

Year 11 Progress Learning Leader, Mr DeBoo said “The year team and I are incredibly proud of this year group - congratulations to them. From joining Sponne during the Covid-19 pandemic they have shown incredible resilience and perseverance throughout their time at Sponne and have been duly rewarded with a set of results they can be incredibly proud of. I wish them well in whatever they have chosen as their next steps and look forward to seeing many of them return to us for sixth form; where I am sure that their success will be continued. ”

Mrs Mort, Head of Sixth Form said: “Following on from an excellent set of A level results last week, we look forward to welcoming many of the students back to the sixth form to start A level and vocational courses. Their excellent GCSE results give them a fantastic foundation for their post 16 studies and we look forward to supporting them and many external students, who will be joining us too, in their next chapter.”