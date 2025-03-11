Specialist school near Banbury for autistic boys awarded 20th consecutive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

A specialist school near Banbury for autistic boys has been handed its 20th consecutive ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted.

The schools’ regulator has now awarded top marks to Swalcliffe Park School every year since 2011.

Inspectors sometimes visit it twice a year because it is both a residential and day school for pupils with complex needs aged 10 to 19.

In addition to the Ofsted rating, experts from the National Autistic Society have handed Swalcliffe Park a prestigious Beacon Award, meaning it now joins just a handful of schools to receive the honour.

The Society’s experts described the unique way the school’s staff work with both the boys and their families as “exceptional”, adding that the autism education research projects carried out at Swalcliffe Park are improving the way boys with the condition are taught not just there, but at schools worldwide.

Ofsted inspectors highlighted the way staff at Swalcliffe Park have created a “nurturing ethos” at the school, while providing highly individualised and specialist support, carefully tailored to each pupil’s needs.

Its teachers, psychologists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, residential and classroom support staff all won praise.

Some youngsters arrive there having missed huge chunks of education because they were unable to cope in other schools. In addition to being autistic, many also have conditions including ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and language impairment.

Swalcliffe Park’s Principal Rob Piner said: “20 consecutive outstanding Ofsted reports and now the Beacon Award is an incredible achievement that is testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire team who continue to go above and beyond to support our students every day.

“At this school we never do anything just because Ofsted say we should, we do what we think is right to improve the quality of life outcomes for our boys and their families.”

The school’s chief executive officer Kiran Hingorani said: “I’m delighted we have received a Beacon Award. It is recognition of all the hard work we at Swalcliffe Park put in to provide the best possible education here.

“We have designed ways not only to support autistic young people through their time at school, but just as importantly we offer practical support to their families.”

“What particularly impressed the Beacon panel is the way we then share that knowledge with other schools across the country and around the world.”

To read the report, click here: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50245762